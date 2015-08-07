FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz's El-Erian: September Fed rate hike not a done deal
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz's El-Erian: September Fed rate hike not a done deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, the widely followed chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Friday the Federal Reserve will wait for the next U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to decide on a September interest rate hike.

“While job creation continues at a solid pace, wage growth remains frustratingly tepid,” El-Erian told Reuters. “The Federal Reserve will now wait for the next report to decide on a September rate hike.”

Nonfarm payrolls increased 215,000 in July as a pickup in construction and manufacturing jobs offset further declines in the mining sector, the Labor Department said.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.