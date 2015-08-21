FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz's El-Erian says September rate hike 'a really tough policy call'
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 21, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz's El-Erian says September rate hike 'a really tough policy call'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Friday that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates in September against a backdrop of slowing global economic growth.

“It’s a really tough policy call,” El-Erian said in an interview. “Not only do domestic indicators conflict with external ones, but the Fed itself has only a partial handle on the economy - and inevitably so. This is a time of significant policy uncertainty, particularly given that what’s on the table is a policy regime change - namely the first interest rate hike in over nine years.”

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.