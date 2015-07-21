FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed raps China Construction Bank over money laundering
July 21, 2015 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed raps China Construction Bank over money laundering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it had told China Construction Bank Corp to address deficiencies in how it fights money laundering by putting a proper compliance framework in place.

Within 60 days, the bank should submit a compliance program for anti-money laundering, a program for customer due diligence, and a program to spot suspicious transactions and report them to U.S. law enforcement authorities, the Fed said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)

