U.S. Fed raps China Construction Bank over money laundering

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it had told China Construction Bank Corp to address deficiencies in how it fights money laundering by putting a proper compliance framework in place.

Within 60 days, the bank should submit a compliance program for anti-money laundering, a program for customer due diligence, and a program to spot suspicious transactions and report them to U.S. law enforcement authorities, the Fed said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Susan Heavey)