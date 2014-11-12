FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-U.S. Federal Reserve investigating bank conduct in forex markets
November 12, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Federal Reserve investigating bank conduct in forex markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote from Fed)

WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is investigating possible improper conduct in foreign exchange markets by large banking institutions, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

“The Federal Reserve is continuing to investigate in the foreign exchange markets in coordination with other authorities, including the Department of Justice,” the spokesman said in a statement.

The Fed also is working closely with authorities overseas, according to the statement.

The announcement was made as global regulators fined five major banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup, $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

