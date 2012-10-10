FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India becoming more important on G20 stage - Bernanke
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

India becoming more important on G20 stage - Bernanke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India is becoming a more important player on the G20 stage, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday after meeting with Indian central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao.

The Fed chief, along with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, is on a two-day visit to India to participate in the third annual U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership Meeting. This is the first time a serving U.S. Fed chief is visiting India.

On Tuesday, Geithner welcomed New Delhi’s new-found appetite for economic reform, barely three months after Washington had voiced concern about India’s deteriorating investment climate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.