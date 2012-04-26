REFILE-Barclays, Deutsche submit winning bids for Fed assets

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters/IFR) - Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank submitted the winning bids to buy some risky securities from the Federal Reserve’s Maiden Lane III portfolio, which was created during its 2008 bailout of AIG, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

Barclays and Deutsche already have a vested interest in these MAX collateralized debt obligations backed commercial mortgage-backed securities, as reported earlier by IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. They could therefore unwind the CDOs into their CMBS components, as IFR reported.