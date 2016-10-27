FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreign U.S. bond holdings at Fed rise from 4-year lows
October 27, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

Foreign U.S. bond holdings at Fed rise from 4-year lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. bonds at the Federal Reserve rose from their lowest levels in more than four years in the latest week, Fed data on Thursday showed.

The Fed's custody holdings of total U.S. debt for overseas central banks increased by $3.24 billion to $3.120 trillion on Wednesday.

A week earlier, its custody holdings touched their lowest level since July 15, 2012 when they totaled $3.119 trillion, according to Fed data.

There have been signs some central banks may have been selling Treasuries this year in a move to help stabilize their currencies and to spend their currency reserves for domestic spending, according to analysts.

Since the end of 2015, the Fed's custody holdings for foreign central banks have fallen by nearly $200 billion.

Overseas central banks also keep some of their U.S. bond holdings outside the Fed.

Meanwhile, foreign central banks' ownership of U.S. Treasuries at the Fed grew by $5.45 billion to $2.802 trillion, but their holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fell by $2.35 billion to $258.38 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
