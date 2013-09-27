FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed forward guidance boosted growth: Evans
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 9:39 AM / 4 years ago

Fed forward guidance boosted growth: Evans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S Federal Reserve’s forward guidance on interest rates has helped boost economic growth, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Charles Evans, President of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, said better than expected growth in U.S. gross domestic product between 2009 and 2010 could be attributed to “favourable forward guidance shocks”.

While GDP growth from 2011 to 2013 fell short of forecasts because of “massive headwinds,” Evans said it would have done even worse but for the Fed’s promise to keep interest rates close to zero for an extended period.

Evans also said that “degrading” monetary policy by using it to fight financial instability would lead to inflation that is below the Fed’s 2 percent target and to more resource slack.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.