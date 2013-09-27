Fed's Evans hopes jobless rate falls to 5 pct in 2-3 yrs

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve rate setter Charles Evans hopes unemployment will fall to around 5 percent in two to three years from the current 7.3 percent, and will not be satisfied until it reaches such a level, a Norwegian newspaper quoted him as saying.

Evans added that he wanted to see faster economic growth and lower unemployment before he felt comfortable about the health of the U.S. economy, according to an interview in daily Aftenposten.

Evans will speak at a central bank conference in Oslo later on Friday.