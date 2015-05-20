FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Evans - rate hike likely not appropriate until early 2016
May 20, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Fed's Evans - rate hike likely not appropriate until early 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, May 20 (Reuters) - A hike in U.S. interest rates is not likely to be appropriate until early 2016, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

The U.S. central bank should not raise rates until there is greater confidence that its inflation goal can be hit within one or two years, he said.

“Inflation is too low,” Evans told an audience in Munich. He is a voter this year on Fed policy and among the most dovish of U.S. central bankers.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet

