FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Evans sees "decent chance" of tapering this year
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 27, 2013 / 11:26 AM / 4 years ago

Fed's Evans sees "decent chance" of tapering this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could start reducing its asset purchases this year based on economic forecasts but the decision to taper could be pushed into next year, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“(The economic) outlook ... strikes me as compatible with reducing the flow of purchase rate,” Charles Evans, president of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank told reporters in Oslo on Friday.

“But whether or not we’ll have enough confidence at the October meeting or the December meeting, I just can’t say that with a lot of certainty. I think there’s a decent chance of that. But it could go a little bit longer,” Evans said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.