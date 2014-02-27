FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Fisher says happy with pace of QE withdrawal
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher says happy with pace of QE withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday he would like the U.S. central bank to continue with its current pace of scaling back its monthly bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion at each policy meeting.

If the U.S. economy was picking up more significantly, Fisher said he “of course might be in favour of further reduction”, but even if he did support such a step, he said he knew he “wouldn’t win the argument”.

“Reducing the amount we’re adding as a participant on the table is as much as I could have hoped for, even though I have different views,” Fisher told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

“So I‘m very happy with it, happy with the direction it’s going and I will continue to vote for these measured reductions until we get rid of the programme.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.