Fed's Fisher says happy with pace of QE withdrawal

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday he would like the U.S. central bank to continue with its current pace of scaling back its monthly bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion at each policy meeting.

If the U.S. economy was picking up more significantly, Fisher said he “of course might be in favour of further reduction”, but even if he did support such a step, he said he knew he “wouldn’t win the argument”.

“Reducing the amount we’re adding as a participant on the table is as much as I could have hoped for, even though I have different views,” Fisher told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt, Germany.

“So I‘m very happy with it, happy with the direction it’s going and I will continue to vote for these measured reductions until we get rid of the programme.”