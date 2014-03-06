FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Fisher says Fed focusing on how to manage exit, avert inflation
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 4 years ago

Fed's Fisher says Fed focusing on how to manage exit, avert inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said on Wednesday the central bank is focusing on managing the exit from super-easy monetary policy without fanning inflation.

Speaking to investors and bankers in Mexico City, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said, “the real tools that we are focusing on are how we manage the exit from the current hyper accommodative monetary policy and how do we make sure...that we do it in a way that doesn’t allow the current very large and presently non inflationary monetary base...from becoming inflationary.”

