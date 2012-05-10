FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swaps with foreign cenbanks total $532 mln-NY Fed
May 10, 2012 / 8:20 PM / in 5 years

Swaps with foreign cenbanks total $532 mln-NY Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $532 million in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the sole institution to tap the swap lines this week, swapping the full $532 million. The terms for the ECB swap were 8 days at 0.64 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan.

The swap facilities respond to the re-emergence of strains in short term funding markets in Europe. They are designed to improve liquidity conditions in global money markets and to minimize the risk that strains abroad could spread to U.S. markets, by providing foreign central banks with the capacity to deliver U.S. dollar funding to institutions in their jurisdictions, according to the Fed.

The swap lines with the ECB, BOE, SNB and BOJ will provide these central banks with the capacity to conduct tenders of U.S. dollars in their local markets at fixed local rates for full allotment.

