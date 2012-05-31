FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FX swaps with foreign central banks $10.568 bln-NY Fed
May 31, 2012 / 8:31 PM / 5 years ago

FX swaps with foreign central banks $10.568 bln-NY Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $10.568 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, the largest since February.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the swap facility, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday, which included $10.268 billion in liquidity at 84 days and 0.66 percent and $300 million at seven days at the same interest rate.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found on:

