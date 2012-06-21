FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Fed forex swaps with ECB total $2.447 bln in latest week
June 21, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

NY Fed forex swaps with ECB total $2.447 bln in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $2.447 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the sole central bank who tapped the Fed’s facility. The terms of the swap were 7 days at 0.67 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found on:

