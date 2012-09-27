FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign cenbanks total $3.722 bln in latest week
September 27, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 5 years ago

NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign cenbanks total $3.722 bln in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $3.722 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank swapped $3.72 billion in the week ended Sept. 26. The terms of the swap were seven days and 0.64 percent. The Bank of Japan swapped $2 million with a term of seven days and 0.66 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

