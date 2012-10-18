FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Fed says FX swaps with ECB total $4.7 bln in latest week
October 18, 2012 / 8:12 PM / in 5 years

NY Fed says FX swaps with ECB total $4.7 bln in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $4.701 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the Fed’s facility. It swapped $3.560 billion with a term of seven days at 0.65 percent and $1.141 billion for 84 days at 0.64 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

