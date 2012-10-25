FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

NY Fed says FX swaps with ECB total $2.86 bln in latest week - RTRS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $2.86 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped the total amount in the week ended October 24, at seven days and 0.66 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found on:

