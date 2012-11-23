FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYFED-Forex swaps with ECB totaled $3.306 bln in latest week
November 23, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

NYFED-Forex swaps with ECB totaled $3.306 bln in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $3.306 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the Fed’s facility, swapping the full amount.

The terms of the loan were eight days at 0.66 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found on:

