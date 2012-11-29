FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYFED-Forex swaps with ECB totaled $3.266 bln - NY Fed
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

NYFED-Forex swaps with ECB totaled $3.266 bln - NY Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $3.266 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The ECB was the only central bank to tap the Fed’s facility for the week ended Nov. 28, swapping the full amount.

The terms of the loan were six days at 0.67 percent.

The Fed has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the ECB, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found on:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
