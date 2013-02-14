FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swaps with foreign cenbanks total $1.001 bln in latest week-NY Fed
February 14, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $1.001 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped the biggest amount, totaling $1 billion in the week ended Feb. 13 at 0.63 percent for seven days.

The Bank of Japan swapped $1 million with a term of seven days and 0.63 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

