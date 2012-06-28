FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Fed says FX swaps with foreign cenbanks at $11.542 bln
June 28, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

NY Fed says FX swaps with foreign cenbanks at $11.542 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $11.542 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, the largest since February.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the swap facility, the New York Fed said on Thursday, which included $9.942 billion in liquidity at 84 days and 0.67 percent and $1.6 billion at 7 days with a rate of 0.66 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found on:

