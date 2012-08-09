FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Fed says FX swaps with ECB totaled $7.017 bln in latest week
August 9, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

NY Fed says FX swaps with ECB totaled $7.017 bln in latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $7.017 billion in liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on Thursday.

The ECB was the only central bank to tap the swap facility. The term was for seven days with a rate of 0.64 percent for $7.017 billion.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found on:

