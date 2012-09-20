FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY Fed-Latest week's FX swaps with foreign cenbanks total $7.455 bln
September 20, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

NY Fed-Latest week's FX swaps with foreign cenbanks total $7.455 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $7.455 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for international central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The ECB tapped the entire amount in the week ended Sept. 19, totaling $3.770 billion at 0.63 percent for seven days and $3.684 billion at 0.63 percent for 84 days.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

