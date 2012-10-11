FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 11, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

FX swaps with foreign cenbanks totaled $1.98 bln this week-NY Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $1.98 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the swap lines. The financing was for seven days at a rate of 0.65 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

