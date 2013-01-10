FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FX swaps with foreign cenbank at $1.843 bln in latest week-NY Fed
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

FX swaps with foreign cenbank at $1.843 bln in latest week-NY Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve provided $1.843 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the swap lines. The ECB was provided $980 million for a term of seven days at a rate of 0.66 percent, while the remaining $863 million was for 84 days and a rate of 0.65 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
