April 23, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

Citi, Goldman, Credit Suisse combine bids for Maiden Lane III

Karen Brettell, Richard Leong

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - Citigroup, Goldman and Credit Suisse plan to make a combined bid to purchase the assets of Maiden Lane III, a portion of the risky assets the Federal Reserve acquired when bailing out insurance giant American International Group in 2008, according to people familiar with the plan.

The New York Fed last Wednesday said it invited eight investment banks to submit bids for the commercial mortgage-backed securities, “in response to several reverse inquiries” for the assets.

The three banks plan to work together to make a combined bid for the securities on April 26, the people said on Monday.

BlackRock Solutions, the investment manager for the Maiden Lane portfolio, will conduct a bid process for the bonds, with all bids due on April 26, though there is no fixed timetable for any sales, the Fed said.

Citi, Goldman and Credit Suisse plan to submit their combined bid at 10 am on April 26, sources familiar with the plan said.

Other banks invited to bid on the assets include Barclays Capital, Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch broker , Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

Spokespeople for Citi and Goldman declined to comment and representatives for Credit Suisse were not immediately available for comment.

