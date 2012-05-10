N.Y. Fed sells TRIAXX CDOs to Merrill Lynch

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday it sold all its TRIAXX collateralized debt obligations from its Maiden Lane III portfolio to Merrill Lynch following a competitive bid process with eight other Wall Street firms.

Merrill, the broker-dealer unit of Bank of America, beat out Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS Securities.

“The winning bids, which were materially higher than the original prices ML III paid, demonstrate continued interest in these assets and represent good value for the public,” said New York Fed President William Dudley in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.