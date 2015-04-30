FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators tighten reins on home appraisal companies
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. regulators tighten reins on home appraisal companies

Douwe Miedema

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators on Thursday issued a rule subjecting real estate appraisal companies to tighter oversight after lax lending standards in the mortgage market contributed to the 2007-09 financial crisis.

The regulation allows states to register and supervise these so-called appraisal management companies, which value properties for mortgage lenders.

If states chose not to do so, appraisal companies in those states would be excluded from federally related transactions, the regulators said in a statement.

The rule was jointly issued by six federal agencies: the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the National Credit Union Administration. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Alan Crosby)

