NY Fed economist to become Bundesbank's head of research

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - An economist at the New York Federal Reserve will become the head of research at the Bundesbank, Germany’s central bank, in February 2015, the New York Fed said in a statement on Wednesday.

Emanuel Moench joined the New York Fed’s research and statistics group in August 2007 after completing his Ph.D. in economics from Humboldt University in Berlin.

According to the New York Fed, Moench’s research covers the “intersection of macroeconomics, financial economics, and econometrics, with a focus on analyzing risk premia in bond and equity markets.” (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)