Fed proposes letting banks use some muni bonds in liquidity rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve did an about-face on Thursday and proposed allowing banks to count certain municipal bonds as liquid assets in order to comply with new rules designed to ensure banks can survive a cash crunch.

The Fed’s revised plan comes after growing pressure from federal lawmakers, cities and states, which have complained about a rule the Fed adopted in September that tightened the restrictions on which assets banks can sell if they are facing a credit crunch.

At the time, the Fed decided to exclude debt issued by U.S. states and cities from banks’ high-quality liquid assets.

States and municipalities say this could greatly increase their borrowing costs because if municipal debt is not considered a high-liquid asset, then banks will not have any incentive to buy their bonds.

The Fed sought to respond to some of the concerns on Thursday, saying it is now proposing to permit banks to count some types of municipal bonds as liquid assets.

In order to count, they must be U.S. state and municipal bonds.

The proposal would apply only to general obligation bonds, not revenue bonds, and they must meet investment grade criteria and the same liquidity criteria that apply to corporate municipal bonds. General obligation bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the issuing body, while revenue bonds are secured by a specific source of revenue.

The rule change will not apply only to banks regulated by the Federal Reserve that have $250 billion or more in total consolidated assets or $10 billion in assets, or subsidiaries of those banks.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which also regulate some banks, have not agreed to a loosening of the rules. Officials said on Thursday that only the Federal Reserve had proposed this rule change.

Owning more municipal securities could provide banks with more interest revenue than they get now from owning Treasury securities. But without the OCC and the FDIC going along, the banks are unlikely to switch their investments in response to the Fed’s move, bank stock analyst Brian Kleinhanzl of Keefe, Bruyette & Woods said.

“It is just wait and see,” Kleinhanzl said. He expects those agencies to clarify their views within a year.

Officials representing municipal bond issuers welcomed the change.

“We are delighted that the Federal Reserve is addressing this issue,” Priya Ghosh Ahola, a lobbyist with the National League of Cities, said. “We are hoping that is a good jumping-off point for conversations with the OCC and the FDIC.”

Ronald C. Green, chief financial officer of Houston, said, “Certainly, we would like the FDIC and the OCC to follow suit.” (Additional reporting by David Henry in New York)