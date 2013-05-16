FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Plosser hails EU move on single banking supervision, says hurdles remain
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 4 years

Fed's Plosser hails EU move on single banking supervision, says hurdles remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Phipadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser on Thursday welcomed European efforts to create a common banking supervision but said hurdles remained to achieve this target.

“Consolidated banking supervision in the European Union has some very desirable features,” Plosser told a Q&A session at a conference in Milan.

“Pushing in this direction is the right thing to do... but challenging hurdles remain,” he said.

He said U.S. authorities had yet to finalise work to reform regulation for the domestic banking system.

Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.