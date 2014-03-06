FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-Tricky for FED to consider emerging markets - Plosser
#Financials
March 6, 2014 / 7:22 PM / 4 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Tricky for FED to consider emerging markets - Plosser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Below are highlights of comments made by Federal Reserve policymaker Charles Plosser at an event in London on Thursday. He said it was too complex for the bank to take into account international interests and emerging markets when it sets U.S. monetary policy.

“I think it (considering international interests) is a very difficult road to go down.”

“Those choices (of which countries to focus on) would almost be impossible to grapple with.”

ON EQUITY MARKET VALUATIONS

“I don’t know whether they (equity markets) are over valued in some sense, that is a very difficult question.”

“People talk a lot about mon pol creating wealth, it doesn’t create wealth, it doesn’t create anything.” (Reporting by Marc Jones and Sudip Kar-Gupta)

