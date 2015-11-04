FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed policy "very dependent" on incoming data - Brainard
November 4, 2015

Fed policy "very dependent" on incoming data - Brainard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve policy is very dependent on incoming data but there has already been some tightening of conditions due to the appreciation of the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard told a conference in Frankfurt.

Brainard said the improvement in the labour market has been extremely steady and the slack in the economy has been reduced but core inflation is below target and some measure of inflation compensation have dipped lower.

She added there are significant cross currents from China’s economic slowdown and the dollar’s appreciation is a drag on the economy, she told a banking conference organised by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

