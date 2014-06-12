FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed plans changes to annual bank stress tests
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed plans changes to annual bank stress tests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail from release)

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday proposed tougher conditions for banks to pay dividends or buy back shares as part of a number of changes to its annual stress tests to measure banks’ ability to withstand financial shocks.

Banks need to ask the Fed for approval for shareholder payouts each year, part of a set of new rules to make banking safer after the financial crisis.

Banks must submit capital plans that disclose whether they intend to pay dividends or buyback shares, as well as any planned increases in capital through raising new debt or shares.

The new rule would prevent banks from increasing dividends or buying back shares if they did not meet the capital increases that they had pledged to the Fed.

“Some large bank holding companies included issuances of capital instruments in their capital plans, but did not execute these planned issuances,” the Fed said.

For instance, if a bank had planned a $50 million stock issuance, and combined dividends and stock repurchases of $100 million, but it only raised $25 million in new shares, it would have to reduce the shareholder payout by $25 million, the Fed said in its proposed rule.

The central bank also shifted the dates by which banks have to submit their capital plans.

The biggest banks with more than $50 billion of total assets would need to submit their plans by April 5, three months later than under the current rule makings.

The industry has until Aug. 11 to comment on the proposed rule which would then come into force in the 2015-2016 stress test cycles, the Fed said. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.