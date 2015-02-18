U.S. regulators give three non-banks more time for living wills

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation gave three non-bank firms more time to submit plans that lay out how they can be wound down through bankruptcy in a crisis, the regulators said on Wednesday.

General Electric Capital Corporation and insurers Prudential Financial and American International Group were given until Dec. 31 of 2015 to submit the so-called living wills, instead of July 1, the regulators said.

The extension was consistent with that provided to other firms in previous years, the regulators said.

The living wills are a crucial part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act to reform Wall Street aimed at avoiding another costly taxpayer bail-out of systemically important firms. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)