FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed expands reverse repo counterparties list - N.Y. Fed
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 12, 2015 / 7:22 PM / 2 years ago

Fed expands reverse repo counterparties list - N.Y. Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve added three money market funds to its list of participants for its fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreement program that is aimed to achieve its interest rate goal when it decides to normalize monetary policy, the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The three money funds qualified for the Fed’s reverse repo program, effective on Wednesday, were Federated Tax-Free Obligations Fund, Federated U.S. Treasury Cash Reserves and Federated Government Obligations Tax-Managed Fund, the N.Y. Fed said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.