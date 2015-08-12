Fed expands reverse repo counterparties list - N.Y. Fed

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve added three money market funds to its list of participants for its fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreement program that is aimed to achieve its interest rate goal when it decides to normalize monetary policy, the New York Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The three money funds qualified for the Fed’s reverse repo program, effective on Wednesday, were Federated Tax-Free Obligations Fund, Federated U.S. Treasury Cash Reserves and Federated Government Obligations Tax-Managed Fund, the N.Y. Fed said in a statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)