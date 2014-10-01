FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed awards fewer reverse repos after quarter-end record
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed awards fewer reverse repos after quarter-end record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve awarded fewer fixed-rate reverse repurchases on Wednesday, a day after record demand for them from banks, Wall Street dealers and money market funds at the end of the third quarter, according to the New York Fed’s website.

All 53 bids worth $212.48 billion submitted were accepted Wednesday.

This compared with 81 of the 102 bids submitted worth $407.17 billion on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank allotted $300 billion in reverse repos, which is the maximum amount permitted.

Wednesday’s award was the biggest for the first business day of a quarter, according to New York Fed data.

The Fed on Tuesday paid no interest on the reverse repos, in which the bidders own overnight the Treasuries that belong to the Fed.

On Wednesday, the Fed paid the qualified participants including mortgage agencies an interest rate of 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.