U.S. Fed to offer at least $200 bln term RRPs
June 22, 2015 / 7:46 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed to offer at least $200 bln term RRPs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will offer at least $200 billion in longer-term, fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements in the coming days to examine how they operate at each quarter-end, the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday.

The first of the latest term reverse repos operations worth $100 billion will be held on Thursday, followed by one on June 29 which would be worth at least $100 billion, the New York Fed said in a statement.

For more details, click on (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

