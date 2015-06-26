N.Y. Fed to hold reverse repos Tuesday earlier

NEW YORK, June 26 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Friday it will conduct its daily reverse repurchase agreement operation on Tuesday, the last trading day of the second quarter, several hours earlier than usual.

Tuesday’s reverse repo operation will occur at 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time with all other terms to stay the same, the regional central bank said in a statement.

The New York Fed typically conducts its reverse repo operation at 12:45 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

For more, click on (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)