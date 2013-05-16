FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. housing prices moving up is very positive -Fed's Rosengren
May 16, 2013 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. housing prices moving up is very positive -Fed's Rosengren

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Thursday the recent increase in U.S. housing prices is a very positive sign.

“We need a price appreciation to get the housing market improve,” Rosengren said at the Q&A session at a conference in Milan.

“It is a very positive sign that prices in the U.S. housing market are moving up.”

Rosengren, a policy dove who is a voting member of the Fed’s policy-setting committee this year, said earlier on Thursday that highly accommodative monetary policies are still needed in the U.S. despite stronger economic growth. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

