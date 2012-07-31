FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed to buy $44 bln of Treasuries in Aug, sell $38 bln
July 31, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Fed to buy $44 bln of Treasuries in Aug, sell $38 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $44 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations in August, and will sell about $38 billion of Treasuries in five operations, the New York Fed said on its website on Tuesday.

The operations are part of a continuation of the Fed’s latest stimulus effort, dubbed “Operation Twist,” which extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank’s holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed will also redeem about $12 billion in Treasury securities in August, the New York Fed added.

