Fed to buy $45 bln of Treasuries in June, sell $43 bln
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

Fed to buy $45 bln of Treasuries in June, sell $43 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $45 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from June 4-29, and will sell about $43 billion of Treasuries in six operations from June 1-28, the New York Fed said on its website on Thursday.

The operations are part of the Fed’s latest stimulus effort, dubbed “Operation Twist,” a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank’s holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed has said the current program will last through June.

For full details, please double-click on: here Reporting by Chris Reese

