Fed to buy $45 bln of Treasuries in July, sell $39 bln
June 29, 2012 / 6:12 PM / 5 years ago

Fed to buy $45 bln of Treasuries in July, sell $39 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $45 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from July 2-31, and will sell about $39 billion of Treasuries in five operations from July 6-27, the New York Fed said on its website on Friday.

The operations are part of a continuation of the Fed’s latest stimulus effort, dubbed “Operation Twist,” which extends the maturity of the U.S. central bank’s holdings of Treasury debt in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed earlier this month announced it was extending Operation Twist through December. It had been set to expire at the end of June.

