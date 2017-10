NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday there is evidence that the Fed’s extraordinary efforts to boost the economy have been effective, while repeating his call for additional monetary policy easing.

Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said the U.S. central bank has examined the effectiveness of Treasury and mortgage bond purchases and found that they are lowering borrowing costs across the board and helping the broader economy.