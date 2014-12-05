Barclays sees Fed's debut term RRP set at 0.03 pct

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s first test of its term reverse repurchase agreements operation (RRP) scheduled on Monday would clear at an interest rate of 0.03 percent, according to a Barclays analyst.

The U.S. central bank planned to offer a total $300 billion in term RRP this month, together with its ongoing testing of overnight and weekend reverse repos, in an effort to determine how the Fed would use these tools to achieve its interest rate target when it decides to tighten monetary policy.

“We expect heavy participation at the first operation as investors gear up for year-end,” Barclays money market strategist Joe Abate wrote in a research note published on Friday.

He forecast total demand for this near risk-free product could “easily” reach $450 billion and perhaps go up as high as $500 billion.

The Fed will offer $50 billion in term RRP on Monday. The rest will be divided into another $50 billion offering and two $100 billion operations.

The maximum interest rate on the term RRP that will mature on Jan. 5 is 10 basis points.

If demand outstrips the amount offered, the Fed will rank the bids for the term RRP from lowest to highest and award the bidders until it reaches the amount on offer. The clearing, or "stop-out," rate will apply to all orders awarded.