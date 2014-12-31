FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Fed releases more data on reverse repos operations
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 31, 2014 / 6:06 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Fed releases more data on reverse repos operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday began publishing more information on its operations on overnight and term reverse repurchase agreements, which it has said would use to achieve its interest rate goals when it decides to tighten monetary policy.

Among the new details released were the breakdown of the awards of the reverse repos by type of counterparty, which include Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

Under the Fed’s fixed-rate reverse repo (RRP) program, the Fed pays bidders an interest rate for them to borrow its Treasuries holdings, resulting in less cash in the banking system.

The New York Fed plans to publish the breakdown information at or near the end of each quarter with a one quarter lag.

For details, go to

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.