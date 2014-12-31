CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed releases more data on reverse repos operations

(Corrects date in paragraph 5 to Sept. 30)

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday began publishing more information on its operations on overnight and term reverse repurchase agreements, which it has said would use to achieve its interest rate goals when it decides to tighten monetary policy.

Among the new details released were the breakdown of the awards of the reverse repos by type of counterparty, which include Wall Street dealers, money market mutual funds and government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the New York Federal Reserve said on its website.

Under the Fed’s fixed-rate reverse repo (RRP) program, the Fed pays bidders an interest rate for them to borrow its Treasuries holdings, resulting in less cash in the banking system.

The New York Fed plans to publish the breakdown information at or near the end of each quarter with a one-quarter lag.

In the third quarter, money market funds remained the dominant users of RRPs with the heaviest day on Sept. 30 when they took $294.37 billion.

GSEs were the next biggest class of RRP participants, followed by banks, according to the latest allotment data.

Daily RRPs to primary dealers or the top 22 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed ranged from $100 million to as high as $26.06 billion.

For details, go to