U.S. Fed awards fewest reverse repos in 2 weeks

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve awarded $110.25 billion in overnight fixed-rate reverse repurchase agreements on Thursday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent to 32 bidders, according to the New York Federal Reserve website.

Thursday’s reverse repos award was the smallest in nearly two weeks when it was $103.50 billion on Oct. 24.

This compared with the $122.90 billion awarded to 37 bidders on Wednesday at an interest rate of 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)